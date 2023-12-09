Biden Bypasses Congress, Approves 14k Merkava Shells Sale to Israel
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Dec 2023 21:52
The Pentagon says the Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration was used to fast-track the sale and delivery of the tank shells to the Israeli occupation entity.
US President Joe Biden used his emergency authority to bypass Congress' approval for a sale of 14,000 Merkava shells to the Israeli occupation entity, the Pentagon stated on Saturday.
Reuters reported on Friday that Washington requested earlier this week from Congress to approve a sale of 45,000 Merkava tank shells to "Israel" to be used in the war on Gaza, as the brutal aggression on the Strip crossed its two-month mark.
According to the report, the US State Department was pushing for expedited approval, despite the review of such requests by eleven Congress committees usually taking weeks.
The State Department used an Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration for the tank cartridges worth $106.5 million for immediate delivery to "Israel", the Pentagon announced.
The original sale put forward for approval was worth $500 million and comprised 45,000 shells, the news site reported, pointing out that it was not part of the fund of $110.5 billion earlier requested by Biden for both Ukraine and "Israel".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken detailed to Congress the justification of the sale, asserting that the prompt provision of tank shells to "Israel" aligns with the national security interests of the United States, the statement read.
In the invoice's details, the United States Army will tap into its inventory to supply 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) tank rounds and related hardware to the occupation entity.
The approval comes less than one day after the US vetoed a UNSC resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, coming against the overwhelming majority voting in favor 13-1.
Meanwhile, in its latest report, the Palestinian Health Ministry revealed that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 17,700 martyrs, over 70% of which are children and women, with 48,780 citizens injured with various injuries since the launch of the Israeli war on October 7.
Do as you shall but faster
In a similar context, an Axios report published on Sunday, citing an Israeli senior military official, revealed that the United States is neither imposing a deadline on "Israel" regarding its war on Gaza nor "pulling the brakes" on the invasion, but is only suggesting that time is running out for "Israel".
The Israeli military official highlighted that the US prefers a faster conclusion of the war and fewer civilian deaths, claiming that the occupation entity shares that desire.
"But there is another player here and this is the enemy that doesn't agree," he said, adding, "The U.S. understands this. We are working together. We need them and they need us."
Meanwhile, a National Security Council spokesperson stated, "These are Israeli military operations, and the Israelis will decide their course. We will continue to support Israel's efforts to defend itself from Hamas terrorists."
No comments:
Post a Comment