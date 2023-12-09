Resistance Fighters Confront IOF Raids into Several Areas in West Bank
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation launches a series of massive incursions into several cities in the West Bank and carries out an arrest campaign against Palestinians.
On Sunday at dawn, Israeli occupation forces conducted a series of incursions into different areas of the West Bank. The operations involved raids, arrest campaigns, and the confiscation of Palestinians' belongings, along with vandalism of their property.
As per Palestinian sources, occupation forces, accompanied by military bulldozers, entered the city of Tubas in the northeast of the West Bank. They proceeded to close its entrances, leading to confrontations between resistance fighters and Israeli forces in the city.
According to Palestinian sources speaking to Al Mayadeen, resistance fighters attacked occupation vehicles with a highly explosive device amid their continuous incursion into the city of Tubas.
Palestinian media reported that occupation forces shelled a house concurrently with their raid into Tubas, with reports of injuries and ambulances rushing to the scene.
Resistance fighters in #Tubas targeted invading IOF vehicles with powerful explosive devices during their ongoing invasion.
In the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a 21-year-old Palestinian man sustained a foot injury from bullets fired by occupation forces during confrontations in Asira ash-Shamaliya near Nablus.
The occupation forces raided the northern mountain area in Nablus and detained Halima Ihab Abu Salhiya after her house was raided by the authorities.
Simultaneously, resistance fighters engaged in gunfire with the occupation forces near the old Askar camp, east of Nablus. A boy and a young man sustained injuries from bullets fired by Israeli occupation forces during their raid into the camp.
The Director of the Ambulance and Emergency Center at the Red Crescent in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, stated that a boy and a 24-year-old young man sustained injuries to the thigh from shrapnel caused by occupation bullets during the raid.
Similarly, two forces from the occupation army conducted raids into the residential neighborhoods of Nablus City and the village of Burqa.
During the Nablus raids, Israeli occupation forces arrested the released prisoner Thaer Al-Amer after conducting a raid on his residence in the village of Kafr Qalil, south of Nablus.
In Jenin, Israeli forces conducted an incursion into the village of Marka, situated southwest of Jenin.
In Ramallah, the occupation forces conducted arrest operations yesterday evening, Saturday. They arrested university student Kian Awaisa in Ramallah Al-Tahta and student Ahmed Al-Kharouf from the Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of Al-Bireh.
A young man was injured by bullets from the occupation forces during their raid into the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank. Simultaneously, the IOF stormed the village of Surda, north of Ramallah.
In the West Bank city of Beit Lahm, the occupation forces conducted a raid into the Aida Palestinian refugee camp and entered the town of Tuqu', situated southeast of the city.
Israeli forces raided the Aida Refugee Camp in the West Bank to take down a Palestinian flag on top a local youth center. They didn’t just take the flag down, the cut down the whole pole. FWIW, this is in a city that’s under “full control” of the Palestinian Authority. pic.twitter.com/Jc7Rcpqc2D
— Yumna (@yumna_patel) December 9, 2023
Numerous Palestinians experienced suffocation during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, who deployed tear gas canisters targeting homes in the Umm Rukba area, located south of the town of Al-Khader, south of Beit Lahm.
274 martyrs in the West Bank since last October 7
The number of martyrs in the occupied West Bank has risen to 275 since October 7; more than 4 martyrs a day on average.
In a similar context, the number of Palestinians detained in the past two months has reached approximately 3,700, as the Israeli occupation intensifies its arrest campaigns, coinciding with the war on the Gaza Strip, as announced by the Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission.
The Israeli occupation has intensified its aggression against West Bank cities since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. A significant arrest campaign has been launched amidst escalating confrontations between resistance fighters and occupation forces, all occurring simultaneously with the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.
