Christmas Canceled in Syria as a Gesture of Solidarity with Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
A somber atmosphere currently dominates the streets of the capital Damascus.
The festive atmosphere of Christmas has disappeared from the streets of Syrian cities, with major churches limiting celebrations to prayers. This move comes in support of Palestinians enduring the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
"In Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, people are suffering," the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo, Mor Dionysius Antoine Shahda, said as quoted by AFP.
The central district of Azizia in the northern Syrian city usually hosts a vibrant Christmas market and a large Christmas tree, with streets decorated with lights and ornaments.
However, this year, the main square is nearly deserted, and there are no signs of Christmas decorations.
"In Syria, we canceled all official celebrations and receptions in our churches in solidarity with the victims of the bombing on Gaza" by Israeli occupation forces, Shahda said, as quoted by AFP.
The Syriac Catholic Church was not the only one, as the heads of three of Syria's prominent churches—the Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Melkite Greek Catholic patriarchs—declared the cancellation of Christmas festivities and the restriction of celebrations to religious ceremonies.
"Given the current circumstances, especially in Gaza, the patriarchs apologize for not receiving Christmas and New Year greetings," the trio said in a joint statement, stressing that they were limiting ceremonies to "prayers".
A somber atmosphere currently dominates the streets of the capital Damascus. Celebrations are restricted to a solitary market, and the Greek Orthodox Mariamite Cathedral in Damascus has adorned its courtyard with modest decorations and a small tree.
This is happening as the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 20,258, according to Gaza's Health Ministry on Telegram Saturday, reporting an additional 53,688 people injured.
The Palestinian Government Information Office in Gaza said the Israeli occupation forces carried out summary executions of 137 civilians in the Gaza and North governorates.
Officials report that the majority of casualties in Gaza are women and children.
Numerous Gazans have been compelled to be forcibly displaced due to the ongoing aggression, heading to overcrowded shelters or tents, where access to essentials such as food, fuel, water, and medical care is challenging. The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees has emphasized that the continuous Israeli aggression has eliminated any secure location within the confined territory.
