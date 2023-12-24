Kharab al-Jir, al-Malikiyah US Bases Targeted in Syria: Al Mayadeen
By Al Mayadeen English
Kharab al-Jir and al-Malikiyah bases in the northern countryside of al-Hasakah were targeted by rocket shells, as per sources to Al Mayadeen.
Sources to Al Mayadeen reported that the US base at Kharab al-Jir Airport and the al-Malikiyah base in the northern countryside of al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria, were targeted with several rocket shells. However, no information was provided about the extent of the losses.
Earlier on Friday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that a few days ago it targeted an important objective in the Mediterranean Sea, confirming a direct hit. Before that, it targeted the occupied Palestinian city of Umm al-Rashrash ("Eilat") using appropriate weaponry against a specific target, stressing the continued implementation of attacks against the Israeli occupation.
Last Wednesday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance shared footage of an operation that involved the targeting of the Ain al-Assad occupation base. The operation was conducted on December 11 via attack drones.
Earlier last week, a US military official revealed to Al Mayadeen that until Wednesday, American forces and coalition forces have been subjected to at least 97 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17.
The US official confirmed that the attacks in both countries involved the use of drones, rockets, and short-range ballistic missiles, noting that the attacks amounted to 45 in Iraq and 52 in Syria.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that US occupation forces at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq were targeted. Later, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone attack, confirming achieving direct hits.
In support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance and in response to the US backing of "Israel" amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq continues to target US bases and targets in the region, with Fox News reporting on December 17 that the number of attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq has reached more than 100 distinct attacks in around two months.
