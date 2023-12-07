Egypt Warns of Strained Relations with Israel over Gaza Depopulation
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Axios
Egypt is seeking assurances that any wounded Palestinians allowed to leave Gaza for medical treatment will be permitted to return.
Axios reported on Thursday, citing four US and Israeli sources, that Egypt has issued a warning to both the US and "Israel," stating that if Palestinian refugees escape into the Sinai due to the ongoing Israeli aggressions in the Strip, it could lead to a "rupture" in relations between Egypt and "Israel."
According to the report, relations between Egypt and "Israel," particularly within their military and intelligence services, have played a crucial role during various points in the war, including negotiations for the release of captives.
Concerned about the impact on its national security, Egypt aims to prevent Palestinian refugees from crossing its border in the wake of the Gaza genocide.
Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority have long feared that "Israel" might push Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt, preventing their return after the war.
Despite Israeli officials denying such intentions, Egypt seeks assurances that any wounded Palestinians allowed to leave Gaza for medical treatment will be permitted to return.
In recent developments, the Israeli military expanded its aggressions into the southern Gaza Strip, focusing on Khan Younis, which was supposed to be a deconfliction zone. As a result, numerous Palestinian civilians have fled to Rafah on the border with Egypt.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington DC, emphasized that displacing Palestinian civilians from Gaza to Egypt would be "inappropriate and in contradiction of international law." He insisted that civilians should not be penalized or forced to leave their territory.
Shoukry, alongside other Arab foreign ministers, is in Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken to discuss the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Diaa Rashwan, head of the Egyptian State Information Service, declared that the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai is a "red line" for Egypt, and they will not allow it, regardless of the potential implications.
Behind the scenes, Egyptian officials have expressed deep concern to their Israeli counterparts about the potential repercussions of the military operation in southern Gaza.
The fear is that a crisis on the Gaza-Egypt border could lead to thousands of Palestinian refugees seeking shelter in the Sinai. Egyptian officials have warned that such a scenario could create a severe crisis in Egypt-"Israel" relations, with potential ramifications for both parties. A US official confirmed that Egypt shared these concerns with the US and emphasized the possibility of a rupture with "Israel" if the situation unfolds as feared.
