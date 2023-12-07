Number of Attacks on US Occupation Forces in Syria, Iraq Rises to 78
By Al Mayadeen English
The Pentagon claimed that only 66 US military personnel sustained non-serious, non-life-threatening injuries in recent attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria.
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that sixty-six US military personnel have been injured in a series of operations on occupation bases in Iraq and Syria.
"As of December 4, it’s still about 66 of our folks who have received non-serious, non-life-threatening injuries," Singh said during a press briefing.
She further claimed that all the injured service members have resumed their duties.
She also mentioned that there have been 78 recent assaults on bases in Iraq and Syria, with no new incidents reported in the last 24 hours.
The US has maintained an illegal presence and troops in Syria under the guise of fighting ISIS since 2014.
US-backed forces are currently occupying parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.
Since the war on Gaza began, resistance groups across the Middle East have been targeting US military bases and warships.
The surge in attacks is attributed to US complicity and backing of the Israelis committing genocide in Gaza.
US Senate rejects resolution for swift withdrawal from Syria
Earlier in the day, the US Senate voted to reject a joint resolution proposed by Senator Rand Paul, calling for the Biden administration to withdraw US occupation forces from Syria within a 30-day timeframe.
Senators voted against advancing the resolution, with 13 members in favor and 84 opposed.
"The American people have had enough of endless wars in the Middle East. Yet, 900 US troops remain in Syria with no vital US interest at stake, no definition of victory, no exit strategy, and no congressional authorization to be there," Paul said in a statement on the resolution.
The resolution instructs the president to withdraw US troops from activities "in or affecting Syria" within 30 days of its adoption unless Congress enacts a declaration of war or another authorization for the use of force.
No comments:
Post a Comment