Ghana Bloggers Magazine Launched in Accra
By Nii
December 24, 2023
CEO of KAB -FAM and Actress Jackie Appiah Headline Ghana Bloggers Magazine 2024
The Ghana Bloggers Association officially launched the 2024 edition of the Ghana Bloggers Magazine yesterday.
Actress Jackie Appiah graces the cover, and notable personalities like the CEO of Kab-Fam Charles Antwi-Boahen,headline the front page.
The brief launch took place at the Akwaaba village airport ahead of Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness Book of Records attempt.
The primary focus was to provide association members with the first opportunity to obtain a copy and discuss plans for the association in 2024.
The magazine encompasses content spanning various sectors and highlights the association’s ongoing projects.
It includes a section guiding bloggers on ways to monetize their platforms and create websites.
Executive members mentioned plans to distribute the magazine nationwide in the coming days.
Patrons and readers can officially obtain copies starting January 1, 2024. Until then, those interested can contact the association for a copy.
Starting January 1, copies will be available at various outlets where magazines are sold.
Additionally, the executive members noted that copies will be provided to ministries, government organizations, agencies, corporate bodies, and flight companies.
