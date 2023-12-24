Over 70 Militants in the Southern Region of Somalia Killed by Army
By Xinhua
December 24, 2023
Somali National Army (SNA) and regional Jubaland State forces killed more than 70 al-Shabab militants after conducting an operation at Aboodin area in Lower Jubba region in southern Somalia on Friday evening, local media said.
“Over 70 al-Shabab militant fighters and commanders were killed in a joint operation by SNA, Jubaland State forces, and international partners supporting the army in the war on terrorists,” Jubaland State TV reported on Saturday.
The latest onslaught came after al-Shabab militants claimed on Thursday that they killed 33 Danab forces, SNA’s elite forces, west of Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland State.
