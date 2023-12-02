Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine ‘to Confront Racism till Liberation’
December 2, 2023
The 5th Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine is set to get underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Africa4Palestine TW Page)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The 5th Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine is set to get underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The event, which commemorates the tenth anniversary of the passing of Nelson Mandela, is titled ‘Nelson Mandela and Palestine: Confronting Racism till Liberation’.
It is being organized by the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine, in cooperation with the family of Mandela, who was South Africa’s first democratic president following the fall of apartheid.
The convention, from December 3 to 5, will bring together more than 150 international delegates from over 72 countries, including officials from the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas.
According to a press statement by the group Africa4Palestine, participants will provide important briefings to representatives of political parties, civil society groups and the Palestine solidarity movement on the current Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip.
On its website, the event organizers quote Mandela who said: “We know very well that our freedom will not be complete until Palestine is liberated.”
“Hence, the fall of the apartheid regime in South Africa was considered an important achievement for the liberation movements around the world, and for the Palestinian struggle in particular,” the organizers state.
The convention will culminate in a march to the Union Buildings, the official seat of the South African government, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
