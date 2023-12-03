Hezbollah Intensifies Attacks on Israeli Military Sites Across Border
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance Military Media
2 Dec 2023 16:59
This comes as the Lebanese Amal Movement also targeted Israeli occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, using appropriate weapons.
In support of the Palestinian people and their steadfast Resistance, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon conducted a series of operations on Israeli military targets in occupied territories for the second day in a row, since the resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
At 12:50 pm (local time), the Resistance conducted two simultaneous operations on the western section of confrontations. Hezbollah fighters launched an attack on al-Raheb military site, confirming direct hits. Nearby, the Resistance targeted the headquarters of the Israeli occupation forces 91st Division, in the "Biranit" Barracks.
Around an hour later, the Resistance targeted the Roueisat al-Alam military site in the Israeli-occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, confirming direct hits.
In this context, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon said Israeli artillery units shelled the outskirts of Kfar Chouba, as well as the outskirts of several border towns, including Yaroun, Ramyah, Ayta al-Shaab, and Odaisseh.
Our correspondent also reported that two interceptor missiles detonated over the Lebanese town of al-Naqoura in the southernmost part of Lebanon.
The Resistance went on to launch an attack on the Jal al-Allam military site at 2:35 pm (local time), dealing direct hits to intended targets. It is worth noting that the targeted site is located near the coast of occupied Palestine and is equipped with high-tech military-grade surveillance and spyware systems, which threaten Lebanese national security on an hourly basis.
Hezbollah also confirmed that its fighters dealt direct hits to a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers, positioned in the vicinity of the Birket Risha military site.
Al-Raheb military site was also targeted for a second time at 3:10 pm (local time). Importantly, the Resistance dealt direct hits to an Israeli occupation force, taking position in a building in the "Doviv" settlement. This came as an initial response to "Israel's" targeting of a civilian house in the southern town of Houla on Friday.
The Resistance also executed a similar attack less than an hour later, targeting another building in "Doviv", which housed Israeli occupation forces.
Hezbollah fighters went on to launch attacks on the al-Marj and the "Metulla" military sites, dealing direct hits to their intended targets, at 4:25 pm (local time).
Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance targeted Israeli artillery positions at the Khirbet Ma'ar military site, opposite the Lebanese towns of al-Dhayrah and Yaroun, near the Lebanese-Palestinian border, using appropriate weapons and rockets.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the Lebanese Resistance Regiments - Amal Movement targeted the occupation sites of Ramtha, Roueisat al-Alam, and al-Sammaqa in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, using appropriate weapons.
Hezbollah support for Palestine unwavering
These eight attacks follow another six attacks executed by the Resistance on Friday. Notably, a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers was targeted near the Jal al-Allam military site yesterday.
The latest of Friday's attacks encompassed the firing of heavy barrages of Grad rockets toward Israeli artillery positions in "Dishon", which bombed the Lebanese town of Houla on the same day.
Following the resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, after a 7-day humanitarian truce, imposed by the Resistance, ended on Friday morning, Hezbollah has renewed its direct support to the Palestinian Resistance, following around 50 days of confrontations.
The Lebanese Resistance has also underlined its unwavering support for Palestine, with the blood of its martyrs. Earlier, Hezbollah mourned three of its fighters who were martyred while carrying out their Resistance duty on the path to al-Quds.
In three separate statements, the Resistance group declared the martyrdom of Mohammed Hussein Mazraani, "Abu Ali," from the southern town of Houla, Wajih Shehadeh Msheik, from the town of Wadi Um Ali in the Beqaa region, and Khodor Salim Aboud, "Fidaa", from the town of Deir Aames in South Lebanon.
No comments:
Post a Comment