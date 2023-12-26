Hamas Guerilla Tactics Cause Paramount Israeli Destruction
By Al Mayadeen English
The al-Qassam Brigades use guerilla tactics to destroy invading Israeli tanks in Gaza as rockets rain down on Askalan north of Gaza.
The military media of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, shared a video on Monday showing its fighters attacking Israeli forces invading the Gaza Strip.
One Israeli tank was seen between two residential buildings as an al-Qassam fighter was seen sprinting and sneaking up on the tank before placing a Shawaz IED right underneath the tank and running away from the blast.
A large explosion followed suit and it can be assumed that the tank was completely destroyed by the IED.
In a move that is out of the ordinary, the military media used a green triangle to point out where the IED was placed instead of the iconic red triangle that appears above any target that is about to be decimated.
The al-Qassam Brigades are also using snipers in their combat with the invading Israeli forces, with footage showing the enemy soldiers being killed live on camera both indoors through small openings and outside.
In one of the scenes, at least three Israeli soldiers can be seen hiding in a house before their supposed safe place was struck by an RPG.
The explosion, which seemed to have sent fire blazing through the entire apartment, could be seen setting at least one of the soldiers on fire.
The al-Qassam went on to show weapons seized from the invading forces, which had Hebrew writing on them, proving that they are IOF weapons.
Another video showed the al-Qassam Brigades launching mortar shells at the invading Israeli forces from several areas in Gaza.
Ground operations
The Palestinian Resistance carried out a series of attacks on the occupation forces invading the Gaza Strip on several axes on the 80th day of the Israeli aggression.
The al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had detonated an anti-personnel mine against an Israeli infantry force, killing and wounding its soldiers in the Jabal al-Rayes area, east of Gaza City.
Al-Qassam also destroyed four Israeli military vehicles attempting to invade the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and five other vehicles in the al-Tuffah and al-Daraj areas, using the al-Yassin 105 anti-tank RPGs. The Brigades' snipers also shot an Israeli soldier in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.
An Israeli D9 bulldozer was also targeted with an al-Yassin 105 east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam's Resistance fighters also targeted an Israeli force that was stationed in a house east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
In the north of the Gaza Strip, the al-Qassam targeted a special Israeli force consisting of a reinforced faction, numbering 40 soldiers, who were holed up in a house in the Jabalia al-Balad area. The soldiers were attacked with anti-fortification TBG shells, which led to immense casualties.
Israeli settlements not safe
As the battles rage on in Gaza, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, continued to bombard the occupied Palestinian cities and the Israeli settlements built up on Palestinian land with barrages of rockets.
Occupied Askalan, as well as numerous Israeli settlements in the Gaza envelope, was hit by a barrage of rockets, wherein the air raid sirens were sounded all over the vicinity of Gaza.
The al-Quds Brigades also announced that they attacked an Israeli military vehicle with an RPG shell in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza, and its fighters engaged in fierce confrontations with the occupation forces attempting to invade through the east and north of Khan Younis, south of Gaza. The PIJ's military wing used anti-armor shells, assault rifles, and mortars.
Moreover, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), announced that its Resistance fighters were engaged in violent confrontations with the invading Israeli occupation forces attempting to enter through the northern and eastern directions of Khan Younis.
Deaths on the rise
The Israeli occupation forces issued a statement early on Monday in which it confirmed that an officer and a soldier were killed, while another soldier was critically injured, in ongoing ground battles with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.
The occupation army identified the killed troops as Master Sgt. (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30, of the 14th Armored Brigade, and Sgt. Rani Tamir, 20, of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.
The Israeli occupation military announced that with the killing of the Meisels and Tamir, the number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground invasion into the Gaza Strip has risen to 156, while the number of those killed since October 7 stood at 489.
Status of injured Israeli soldiers
- Currently undergoing treatment:
Minor injuries: 126 soldiers
Moderate injuries: 258 soldiers
Severe injuries: 52 soldiers
- Wounded since the beginning of the aggression
Minor injuries: 1,099 soldiers
Moderate injuries: 564 soldiers
Severe injuries: 325 soldiers
Total: 1,998 soldiers
- Wounded since the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza
Minor injuries: 308 soldiers
Moderate injuries: 316 soldiers
Severe injuries: 193 soldiers
Total: 817 soldiers
