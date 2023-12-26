Niger in Talks with ECOWAS over Post-coup Transition Period
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Dec 2023 14:59
RFI reports that ECOWAS is negotiating a gradual lifting of sanctions in exchange for the release of the ousted Nigerien president from house arrest.
Niger and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are in talks to negotiate to determine a transition period following the military coup which overthrew Western-backed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
According to sources cited by French International Radio (RFI) on Saturday, the transition period under discussion could extend from 15 to 18 months.
One of the main objectives of the negotiations concerns the fate of the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since July.
ECOWAS has conditioned the gradual lifting of sanctions against Niger with the release of the ousted president.
The negotiations have revealed differing preferences concerning Bazoum's post-release arrangements.
Talks scheduled to resume in January 2024
According to RFI, the Nigerian authorities prefer that the ousted president remain within the country's territories after being released from house arrest; while ECOWAS prefers relocating the president abroad.
The report states that talks are scheduled to resume in January 2024, indicating a cumulative diplomatic effort to navigate the complex post-coup context in Niger.
On July 26, Abdourahamane Tchiani, the then commander of the Presidential Guards, overthrew the pro-West President Mohamed Bazzoum in a military coup.
France was quick to condemn the coup. President Macron warned the military junta of a swift and firm retaliation if their interests were threatened in the country. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken similarly affirmed his support for the ousted president and expressed his commitment to restore his government. The collective West (EU, US, and Canada) subsequently suspended all aid to the country in an effort to pressure the military junta into giving in.
On July 30th, ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) froze Niger's assets, imposed sanctions on the junta officials, and gave a stern warning of military intervention if the former government is not restored within a week's deadline.
The leaders in Niger warned France and ECOWAS against any military intervention: stressing that they will "resolutely defend their homeland."
Since then escalations have dissipated and ECOWAS has doubled back on its threats of military action to restore the ousted regime.
No comments:
Post a Comment