Hezbollah Hits 'Kiryat Shmona' in Response to IOF Targeting Civilians
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon affirms that it will not hesitate to defend Lebanese villages and towns and will respond in kind to "Israel's" aggressive actions.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon confirmed early Thursday that it targeted the Israeli settlement of "Kiryat Shmona" with a salvo of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli occupation's targeting of villages and civilian homes.
"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's persistent targeting of villages and civilian homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 am on Thursday, December 21, 2023, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona (the occupied town of Al-Khalsa) with a salvo of Katyusha rockets, " the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced in a first statement.
Later, the Resistance mentioned in another statement that at 12:30 am, its fighters launched incendiary rockets at the "Biranit" Woodlands in response to Israeli occupation forces burning the al-Raheb Woodlands.
The Islamic Resistance affirmed that it will not hesitate to defend Lebanese villages and towns and will respond in kind to the enemy's aggressive actions.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it targeted multiple Israeli sites along the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.
At 3:00 pm, Hezbollah targeted the Israeli-occupied al-Abbad site and its fortifications, using appropriate weapons. The operation was carried out successfully, resulting in confirmed casualties.
At 4:10 pm, Hezbollah targeted the Israeli site of al-Raheb using Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits.
At 4:15 pm, the Resistance targeted Israeli occupation artillery positions at Khirbet Ma'ar site, using appropriate weapons and achieving direct hits.
At 4:45 pm, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli occupation infantry force in the vicinity of the occupied Birket Risha site using appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and confirmed casualties.
At 5:15 pm, the Resistance targeted two military helicopters of the Israeli occupation's air force over "Shtula", "Shomera", and the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha using ground-to-air missiles, forcing them to immediately evacuate the area.
The Resistance statements stressed that these operations came in the context of supporting the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their Resistance.
On his part, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that Israeli occupation military targets in the occupied Western al-Jalil came under direct fire from Lebanon.
The correspondent also confirmed that Lebanese towns were subjected to Israeli bombing, including al-Naqoura, Yarin, Ayta al-Shaab, and Blida, and that the occupation targeted the outskirts of the town of Halta with phosphorus bombs.
