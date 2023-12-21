If US Attacks Yemen, its Battleships Will be Struck: Sayyed al-Houthi
20 Dec 2023 18:24
The leader of Ansar Allah movement slams the US action in the Red Sea as "illegal" and describes it as "a reckless and foolish aggression that only serves Israel."
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned the United States of America against attacking Yemen, stressing that American battleships and vessels would become a target for Yemeni missiles in the event of any attack.
In a speech he delivered today, Wednesday, the Yemeni Resistance leader Sayyed al-Houthi said, "If the United States is considering targeting Yemen, we will not stand idly by," adding that engaging in a direct war with the US and “Israel", instead of US' proxies, is what they aspire for the most.
Ansar Allah's leader called on the Arab countries not to get involved with the United States.
In this context, he stressed that “if America wants to fight Yemen’s stance in support of Palestine, then it would have to confront the entire Yemeni people,” adding that “if that is what America wants, then it will face a harsher situation than that it faced in Afghanistan and Vietnam.”
Sayyed al-Houthi warned Washington against launching any strikes because that would render it completely involved, stressing that Yemen has developed its capabilities on many levels.
The US move seeks militarization of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab
Ansar Allah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, reassured European companies, saying, “European vessels that do not have Israeli ports as their final destination are not at risk.”
Regarding the military US navigation in the Red Sea, he called it “illegal” and “a reckless and foolish aggression that only serves Israel,” stressing, however, that European countries that are complicit in the US move are risking their interests.
Sayyed al-Houthi further stressed that the Yemeni people decided not to yield to the United States and not to back down from their religious and moral stance in terms of all the ongoing events in the Red and Arabian seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden. He added that this Yemeni stance is effective and influential and has dealt heavy blows to the Israeli enemy.
He stressed that the Yemeni Naval Forces’ only target in the Red Sea is Israeli ships and “Israel”-bound vessels because the Yemeni actions are never meant to undermine international navigation. Rather, the only target is to support the oppressed Palestinian people, he added.
On the US-led coalition in the Red Sea, Sayyed al-Houthi announced that its actual goal is not to protect international navigation; Rather, it only aims to implicate countries in protecting Israeli ships, in pursuit of militarizing the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab.
In this context, he called on the countries overlooking the coast of the Red Sea to condemn the American move because it violates their rights, stressing that the US turning the Red Sea into a battlefield is detrimental to all countries.
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the Malaysian decision to bar Israeli shipping companies from any activity in Malaysian ports.
#Malaysia’s government announced that it was imposing a ban on all Israeli-owned and flagged ships, as well as any vessels headed to "Israel", from docking at its ports.
On the issue of intercepting Yemeni missiles launched at the Israeli occupation entity in rejection of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that four countries in the region, including Arab ones, are involved in this.
"We were patient despite the interceptions of our missiles from Arab countries, and we are only after the Zionist enemy," he stressed, adding that "Yemen seeks to develop military capabilities to overcome all obstacles and to meet the people's demands and their stance in support of Palestine."
The leader of Ansar Allah further explained, "The United States and its allies justify their support for the Israeli enemy in its crimes, yet they denounce our rightful support of Palestine."
He also pointed out that the position of the Yemeni people is right, honorable, and consistent with their responsibility in terms of faith and morals, adding that Yemen is not ashamed of its position against the aggression on Gaza and in support of Palestine.
Al-Qassam's Ghoul sniper rifles mark Palestinian excellency
Addressing the people of the Gaza Strip, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said, “You are not alone, and our Yemeni people are by your side to the fullest extent and will never hesitate to support you.”
“The Axis of Resistance is [also] at your side, and the peoples of the world are voicing their opposition to the oppression you are subjected to,” he added.
Sayyed al-Houthi further told them, “Have faith that God shall bestow victory after your patience, steadfastness, and oppression,” adding that the most important thing that the world must strive for “is to stop the aggression on Gaza.”
He also stressed that the Israeli occupation has openly dealt with hospitals in the Gaza Strip as declared military targets, adding that the Israeli enemy boasts about its crimes and aggression targeting civilians.
"The Zionist enemy boasts about its crimes and its aggression that targets civilians, resorting to targeting civilians whenever it fails in the military field."
In this context, he stressed that the Israeli enemy resorts to targeting civilians whenever it fails on the battlefield.
Sayyed al-Houthi explained that the United States has been partaking in the Israeli enemy’s aggression from day one, which is evidenced in the US weapons utilized in killing children and women in Palestine, including those that are internationally prohibited.
"The United States has been actively involved with the Israeli enemy's aggression from the very beginning. The Zionist enemy ruthlessly kills #Palestinian children and women using #US weaponry, including internationally-forbidden weapons."
According to Ansar Allah's leader, the Israeli lobby manipulates the United States and directs it to support "Israel" even if that is against Washington's interests.
He continued that the United States has opened its bases and weapons depots in the region for the Israeli enemy to use, adding that Washington objects to every ceasefire decision in the Gaza Strip and insists on the continuation of the massacres.
Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the Western countries allied with Washington have their own dark history and criminal record against peoples, adding that it is the responsibility of the Islamic and Arab worlds to stand sincerely in support of the Palestinian people.
Regarding the stances of some Arab countries toward what is happening in occupied Palestine, Ansar Allah's leader said that these countries favored not to sever their relations with Western countries for trivial reasons, adding that the positions of some Arab countries have gone as far as conspiring against Palestine.
"We do not expect the United States and European countries to uphold a positive position or play a constructive role toward Palestine," he affirmed, adding that "the position of the Axis of Resistance goes as far as offering military support for Palestine."
In a report titled "A $2M missile vs. a $2,000 drone: Pentagon worried over cost of Houthi attacks," Politico reported the concern within the Pentagon regarding the cost imposed by the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea.
It highlighted that the Pentagon has deployed a substantial arsenal to the area, with two carrier strike groups, the Gerald R. Ford stationed in the eastern Mediterranean and the Dwight D. Eisenhower positioned in the Gulf of Aden. Additionally, at least four destroyers and a cruiser are currently conducting patrols close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Yemen asked the countries geographically separating it from Palestine to open border for Jihad
Regarding the summits that were held for Palestine and the aggression on Gaza, especially that held in Saudi Arabia, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the position of the Arab and Islamic countries was weak.
He also criticized the silence of the scholars regarding the atrocities unfolding in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, especially those who issued Fatwas for Jihad in Syria, Iraq, or Yemen, wondering where they are today from all that is taking place and what could possibly justify their silence.
Feeling the responsibility incumbent on them both in terms of faith and the need for Jihad, the Yemeni people chose to offer and do their utmost in support of the Palestinian people, according to Sayyed al-Houthi.
The Yemeni Resistance leader revealed that Yemen had submitted a clear and open request to the countries geographically separating Yemen and Palestine to open the borders for the Yemenis to engage in the freedom fight in Palestine.
Just earlier, a member of the political office of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Houtham Assad, told Sputnik that northern Yemen is carrying out general mobilization to deploy soldiers to Gaza if there is such an opportunity.
"As for the general mobilization in support of our people in the Gaza Strip, it was launched in all provinces, training camps were opened, tens of thousands of young people volunteered to study military craft, and several groups have already graduated in various provinces of Yemen," the official stated.
On the political and media support for the Palestinian cause, Sayyed al-Houthi indicated that Yemen’s position is clear in this regard and supports it to the fullest extent, calling for a comparison between the Yemeni media, on the one hand, and the Saudi and Emirati media, on the other, to ascertain who clearly supports Palestine.
Regarding the people’s reaction in Yemen in support of Palestine, Sayyed al-Houthi described it as “unparalleled in the region and the world,” adding that “the consensus of the Yemeni people in support of Palestine exceeds their consensus regarding their own issues.”
He said that support for Palestine is prevalent across Yemen, and even in the occupied governorates under the control of the coalition of aggression, noting that some stances by some mercenaries do not, in any way, represent the unified Yemeni people over Palestine.
Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by saying that what the Yemeni people are demanding for the sake of Palestine is a lot more than what is currently done, stressing that “we seek to employ our utmost capabilities in support of the Palestinian people.”
