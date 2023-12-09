Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Sites, Groupings, Mourns Martyr
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Dec 2023 17:56
Hezbollah mourns fighter Hassan Kamal Srour from the southern village of Ayta al-Shaab, declaring him a martyr on the path to Al-Quds.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced today that its fighters carried out 10 operations, targeting several Israeli military sites along the Lebanese-Palestinian border in support of the Palestenian people in Gaza and in solidarity with the valiant Palestenian Resistance.
At 12:15 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the "Metulla" site, confirming direct hits.
At 1:30 pm, the Resistance targeted the Israeli al-Naqoura maritime site with appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits.
At 2:55 pm, a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramya military site came under attack, confirming direct hits.
Concurrently, at 2:55 pm, the Resistance targeted al-Semmaqa military site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.
At 3:30 pm, the Resistance targeted al-Baghdadi military site with appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits.
At 3:35 pm, a gathering of Israeli infantry soldiers in the vicinity of Roueissat al-Assi came under attack with appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits.
Concurrently, at 3:35 pm, the Resistance targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division (the "Galilee" Formation) in the "Biranit" Barracks using artillery weapons, confirming direct hits.
At 4:50 pm, the Israeli site of Birket Risha came under fire with appropriate weapons, and a direct hit was achieved.
Simultaneously at 4:50 pm, the al-Hamra site was targeted by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon with appropriate weapons.
At 5:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Jal al-Allam site with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.
Hezbollah targets 13 Israeli military sites, gatherings in 24 hours
Later, Hezbollah announced in a statement that Hassan Kamal Srour from the southern village of Ayta al-Shaab fell fighting off Israeli aggression, declaring him a martyr on the path to Al-Quds.
Earlier today, Hezbollah released footage of its freedom fighters targeting the "Matat" Barracks, a part of which was significantly destroyed.
Prior to the release of their statements, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that an Israeli military site in Western al-Jalil came under fire.
Our correspondent had also reported that one of the occupation sites in Shebaa Farms was targeted, adding that rocket barrages were launched from Lebanon toward Israeli locations between "Shtula" and "Matat".
Our correspondent pointed out that the Resistance fighters are maintaining their pace deterring Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
Concurrently, on the other side of the borders, Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in the settlement of "Misgav Am" in Upper al-Jalil near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
On the Israeli side, Israeli media reported sirens sounded in "Elkosh".
Israeli media also confirmed that the IOF military site in "Har Dov", in the occupied Shebaa Farms, was targeted with mortar shells.
