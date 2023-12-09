"Metula" Settlement Head: Hezbollah Disabled Our Infrastructure
By Al Mayadeen English
The head of the Israeli settlement of "Metula" confirms that the Israeli settlements' infrastructure along the northern borders of occupied Palestine with Lebanon is out of service due to Hezbollah.
The head of the Council of the Israeli settlement of "Metula", David Azoulai, affirmed on Saturday evening that all Israeli civilian infrastructure in the Israeli settlements located within a 4-kilometer distance from the borders with Lebanon is not operating due to the continued targeting by Hezbollah. (The settlement is situated in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon at the Lebanese-Palestinian borders).
Azoulai questioned how the civilian infrastructure in Lebanon along the border, including a quarry located 70 meters north of "Metula", could function when all Israeli infrastructure within 4 kilometers of the border remains inoperable due to Hezbollah.
In turn, the Israeli newspaper "Maariv" pointed out that the Lebanese Hezbollah "drove out settlers from the north," confirming that it is engaging in a battle against a force composed of three units affiliated with the Israeli army. The newspaper also noted that the Israeli army has strengthened its forces in northern occupied Palestine in recent weeks due to Hezbollah's targeting of settlements and sites.
Reports note that the Israeli occupation authorities evacuated new settlements in northern occupied Palestine on Friday, indicating that these settlements had not been evacuated since 1948.
As reported earlier by the Israeli media, there is a growing concern among settlers in the north about returning to their homes. They have levied accusations against the occupation government, accusing it of abandoning them.
The Israeli media described the northern settlements as becoming a "ghost town," with "shadows of Hezbollah in the yards of its homes."
It is worth mentioning that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted Israeli occupation sites along the Lebanese-Palestinian border throughout the recent period since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, causing direct hits in response to the ongoing aggression by the occupation on Gaza and its continued attacks on southern Lebanese villages.
Earlier on Friday, December 8, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, released multiple military statements detailing nine operations aimed at targeting the bases, sites, and deployment of the Israeli occupation army in both the eastern and western sectors along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Islamic Resistance reiterated in its statements that the targeting of Israeli sites is a show of support for the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and a demonstration of solidarity with their courageous resistance.
In the eastern sector, the resistance utilized suitable weaponry to target the "Miskaf-Am" outpost, along with successfully targeting the radar site located in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, as confirmed by the Islamic Resistance, emphasizing that it was a direct hit.
It also targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam outpost in the Kfar Shuba Hills, the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and the Al-Abad site, with appropriate weapons, and it was also a direct hit.
