Intense Israeli Bombing of Southern Gaza Likely ‘Paving Way’ for Ground Operation
Tareq Abu Azzoum
Reporting from Khan Younis, southern Gaza
Israeli attacks on the south of Gaza did not stop during the last 24 hours and intensified during the night.
Israeli forces concentrated their attacks on eastern areas of Khan Younis and also on the coastal line of the city, where they destroyed a number of residential houses.
The majority of the attacks were directed towards agricultural land, which means they are paving the way for further military ground incursions similar to what happened in the north.
They start with artillery on the ground and also aerial bombardments in order to pave the way for Israeli ground troops to push forward as the occupation forces previously announced that they would expand their military operation even in the south of the territory.
No comments:
Post a Comment