Israeli Bombs Rain Down on Gaza After Truce Collapse
Palestinians evacuate the wounded in Israeli bombardments in Rafah, southern Gaza, December 1, 2023 [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Kevin Doyle
2 Dec 2023
Israel renews bombardment of Gaza, hitting areas across the enclave after the collapse of week-long truce.
Negotiations to secure another pause in the fighting continue, mediator Qatar says.
UN humanitarian chief again calls for ceasefire in Gaza, saying Palestinians in the besieged territory are “surrounded by disease, destruction and death”.
More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
