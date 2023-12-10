Israeli Former Navy Chief Says Yemeni Threat Not to Be Underestimated
A top former Israeli official underlines that the Yemeni Ansar Allah must not be underestimated and warns the Israeli military apparatus against underrating them.
Former Israeli occupation Navy Commander Eliezer Marom stressed on Sunday that the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement must not be underestimated, calling for them to be dealt with seriously, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Sunday.
Talking to the Israeli news channel, Marom revealed that he had said that before "to those who should hear it within the military establishment" and the Yemenis "must not be underestimated. We are familiar with them."
The Vice Admiral's assertions come after the Yemeni government in Sanaa underlined that it would not allow any ships heading to Israeli docks to pass through the Arab and Red Seas lest they were bringing in food, medicine, and other forms of aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.
The former Navy chief said the fact that Sanaa did not specify what it would do to prevent the ships from passing through the seas or how it would do that could push the overwhelming majority of ships not to go to Israeli docks.
The ships in question, he added on Channel 12, are commercial and aim to generate revenue. "The belated arrival of goods to Israel would affect their prices, and insurance bonds would go up in price."
The Israeli channel's economic affairs commentator said the Israeli occupation's maritime trade is 400 billion shekels per year, meaning 99% of imports are through shipping, 30% of which comes through the Red Sea.
The economic expert said that many sectors are expected to be affected, the most notable of which are the production of electrical parts, vehicles, and raw materials.
Economic woes
Many Israeli factories, she added, are projected to face problems when it comes to imports because raw materials would not make it in time, while prices and insurance costs are expected to increase, which would disrupt the supply chain.
The Israeli occupation, she said, is not self-sufficient, "we cannot produce all of our needs, and we import a large number of our materials," and this puts the Israeli market before a never-ending issue that the entirety of "Israel" would pay the price for unless it is resolved shortly.
Tamir Hayman, the former head of the Israeli occupation's military intelligence division, said that the Yemeni threat is a problem for "Israel's national security" and poses a very serious strategic threat to "Israel's maritime freedom," pointing out that Yemeni threats would impact Israelis in terms of higher living costs.
In a related context, the military commentator for the Israeli Channel 12, Nir Dvori, mentioned that "Israel" is attempting to convey a message to the United States that the Yemeni threats are not just "Israel's" problem but a global issue, requiring not only Israeli intervention but global attention.
Dvori emphasized that "Israel" is framing the Yemeni threats as detrimental to global trade and shipping routes, stressing the importance of addressing this matter globally rather than "Israel" tackling it alone.
On his part, Chen Herzog, the Chief Economist at BDO Consulting, warned that the Yemeni threat to maritime shipping to "Israel" could lead to a hefty economic price in living costs and supply chains, highlighting that "Israel's" annual import volume of goods amounts to around 400 billion shekels, with 70% arriving by sea.
Herzog explained that the Yemeni threat impacts "Israel" at three levels: firstly, an increase in insurance costs for maritime transport to "Israel" due to heightened risks.
Secondly, he said the potential shift in shipping routes from the East to "Israel" may require vessels to circumnavigate Africa instead of passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.
This would extend sailing time by 30 days, resulting in increased maritime shipping costs. The third level is manifested in foreign shipping companies entirely avoiding Israeli ports to mitigate risks or due to insurance company restrictions.
Yemen unwaveringly stands with Gaza
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced last week the introduction of a new actionable decision in support of Gaza, which will see the prohibition of all ships bound to the occupation entity, regardless of their nationality, from passing through the Arabian and Red Seas until food and medicine sufficient to the needs of the population enter the besieged Strip.
In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree declared that this prohibition is "effective immediately," noting that Sanaa, "out of its commitment to the safety of maritime navigation, warns all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports."
"The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize their full commitment to the continuity of global trade movement through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea for all ships and all countries, except those ships associated with Israel or those that will transport goods" to the occupation entity.
It is worth noting that the spokesperson did not void the earlier equation, which constitutes that the Yemeni army will continue targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea until the war on Gaza stops.
Implementing previous warnings, the Yemeni Armed Forces captured last month the Israeli Galaxy Leader vessel in the Red Sea via a naval operation landing on its deck, before leading it to the sea off the coast of Hodeidah.
The army also successfully targeted two Israeli cargo ships earlier this month, using a drone and missiles, while forcing several shipping vessels to reroute or entirely change course away from the Red Sea, subsequently increasing delivery periods, costs, and insurance rates.
