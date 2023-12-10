Genocide in Gaza Ongoing, IOF Targets More Residential Buildings
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces continue to target civilians in the Gaza Strip and claim the lives of 22 Palestinians in a new massacre.
The Israeli occupation continues with its genocidal aggression from air, land, and sea throughout the Gaza Strip, committing massacres against civilians, for the 66th day in a row.
Following the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation against a residential square in al-Maghazi, located in the central Gaza Strip, 22 Palestinians were martyred according to reports by Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Strip.
Our correspondent also reported that the Israeli occupation warplanes targeted residential buildings in the area between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip, inclusive, indicating that casualties had arrived at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Moreover, the correspondent stressed occupation fighter jets had also bombed a house in the Tal Al Sultan neighborhood in the west of Rafah city.
The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has reported a tragic toll of 17,997 martyrs and 42,229 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has persisted for 65 days.
The Ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, revealed that in the past hours alone, the occupation forces launched 21 horrific massacres, resulting in the extermination of entire families.
Al-Qudra also highlighted the distressing incident of the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, where the occupation forces bombed the facility, leading to the tragic loss of two patients and injuring dozens. This continued ongoing violence is occurring with apparent support from the US and European countries.
According to him, 297 martyrs and 449 injured arrived at hospitals, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.
Al-Qudra emphasized that the occupation is engaged in a genocidal campaign against the residents of the northern Gaza Strip. This ruthless strategy involves leaving the wounded to suffer and bleed to death due to the imposed siege and deliberate targeting of hospitals, rendering them inoperable. This disturbing tactic exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, further endangering the lives of innocent civilians who are already facing the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict.
