Israeli Media: Hezbollah Has the Upper Hand, IOF Rendered to Defense
By Al Mayadeen English
Kan military affairs analyst describes Netanyahu's statements against Hezbollah as being "half-threats".
Commenting on the state of the battlefront along the Lebanese-Palestenian borders, Israeli Kan channel military affairs analyst, Roi Sharon said it was clear that Hezbollah "is running things in the North" pressing the Israeli Occupation Forces into defense.
Sharon warned that if the fighting in the north escalates a notch it would entail an all-out war.
Sharon also described Netanyahu's threats regarding making Beirut and the Lebanese south like Gaza if Hezbollah starts a total war as being only "half- threats".
Since the first day following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Resistance in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah, has been targeting military sites and gatherings of the Israeli occupation forces along the blue line, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and response to the ongoing attacks by the occupation against southern Lebanese towns.
Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah executed several operations against Israeli military sites in occupied territories on Thursday.
Resistance fighters targeted the military site of "Ma'ayan Baruch", located to the east of "Metulla" on the Palestinian side of the border. Israeli media outlets said Israeli occupation forces investigated the incident, suspecting that an anti-tank guided missile was used in the attack.
The Resistance also targeted al-Marj military sites and "Ramim" ًWoodlands military sites, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.
A few hours later, al-Marj site came under attack by the Islamic Resistance, with direct hits recorded.
No comments:
Post a Comment