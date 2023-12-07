Resistance Says it Destroyed 79 Israeli Vehicles in 72 Hours in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Dec 2023 19:29
The Palestinian resistance continues to confront Israeli forces along the front lines in Gaza, hitting tanks and armored troop carriers and killing Israeli soldiers.
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, announced this evening, that it had completely or partially destroyed 79 Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza City areas during the last 72 hours.
Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters booby-trapped a tunnel entrance in the Sheikh Radwan area, and as soon as an Israeli force advanced on it, it was blown up. As a result, members of the Israeli force were killed and wounded.
Al-Qassam also reported that its fighters were able to snipe two Israeli soldiers in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Israeli media claimed today that the number of military deaths has risen to 92 since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza.
In turn, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it was engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Al-Shujaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods.
In the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam engaged an Israeli foot force stationed inside a house in Beit Lahia, using anti-personnel munition.
Also in Beit Lahia, Al-Qassam fighters engaged two armored personnel carriers (APCs) with Al-Yassin 105 RPGs in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters engaged an Israeli APC in the axis east of the city of Khan Yunis with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and also hit an Israeli Merkava tank.
Resistance enflames Gaza axes, IOF admit 3 officers, NCOs killed
"Israel's" expansion of its invasion of the Gaza Strip into central and southern regions has come with the price of tens of dead occupation soldiers.
On Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces admitted that three of their soldiers were killed while four others were critically wounded in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Staff Sergeant of the Duvdevan Unit in the Israeli Commando Brigade was killed after suffering severe injuries after Resistance fighters confronted invading forces in southern areas. Another Staff Seargent of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade was killed in the central Gaza Strip, while 3 other soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit were seriously wounded.
Another soldier from the Paratroopers Reserve 551st Briagde's 7008th Battalion was seriously injured in the northern Gaza Strip, the IOF announced.
Later, the IOF announced that a reservist Sergeant First Class of the Etzioni Brigade's 8173rd Battalion was killed in the northern Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation admitted that 10 of its soldiers were killed in one day during its invasion of the Strip. Interestingly, the occupation's expansion of its ground invasion has led to a notable increase in casualties among its forces. This is primarily due to ambushes and operations executed by the Palestinian Resistance in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.
