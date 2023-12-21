'Justice Has Triumphed': Maduro Welcomes Freed Diplomat Alex Saab
By Al Mayadeen English
The Venezuelan President welcomes diplomat Alex Saab upon his release from US prisons and the government says Saab's freedom signifies a triumph for Bolivarian peace diplomacy.
The Venezuelan government announced on Wednesday the return of its diplomat Alex Saab to his homeland after being unjustly abducted in a prison in the United States.
In a statement, the government expressed the Venezuelan people's pride in welcoming Saab back, following three and a half years of illegal detention and harsh, inhumane, and humiliating treatment in violation of the diplomat's human rights and the Vienna Convention that grants diplomatic immunity.
The government highlighted that Saab was a victim of the US government's retaliation against his exceptional international efforts to protect the social rights of all Venezuelans, despite the intensified unilateral coercive measures.
The statement emphasized that Saab's freedom stands as evidence of the victory of Bolivarian peace diplomacy and the thousands of solidarity initiatives expressed globally, socially, and intellectually.
The Venezuelan government praised the courage of Saab's wife, children, and family for defending their dignity, accompanying him throughout his ordeal, and hoping for his release.
The statement demanded the immediate and unconditional lifting of the injustice and siege imposed by the United States administration against the Venezuelan people.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United States released the Venezuelan businessman and diplomat, Alex Naim Saab, in exchange for the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela.
On his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hailed Saab's release as "a triumph of truth."
Maduro, who welcomed Saab at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, stated, "I want to welcome this brave man who spent 1,280 days in detention."
The Venezuelan leader expressed gratitude to the Barbados government committee for its involvement in Saab's release, noting that it played a role in this deal. He also thanked Qatar and its Emir for their diplomatic efforts in the release of the Venezuelan diplomat.
Maduro further underlined that "hatred, fascism, revenge, or persecution will never defeat us."
Saab, who spoke at the presidential palace with Maduro at his side, thanked the Venezuelan leader and said that "today the miracle of freedom, the miracle of justice, has become a reality."
It is noteworthy that Saab was arrested on June 12, 2020, in Cape Verde while on a humanitarian mission, working as a special envoy for Venezuela.
Venezuela and international organizations condemned his extradition to the United States, describing it as a kidnapping carried out in complicity with the authorities of Cape Verde.
At the time, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry mentioned that Saab was on a trip to Iran as a diplomatic envoy for the Venezuelan state, aiming to facilitate access to food supplies due to the impact of unilateral coercive measures against the local food supply. These supplies were provided by the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP), a mechanism to provide food to more than 7 million families.
