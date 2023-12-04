Lukashenko Set to Discuss with Xi Speed in Implementation of Plans for Cooperation
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is very interested in China as a powerful country
MINSK, December 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was planning to discuss how fast plans for the development of bilateral cooperation could be implemented at a meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
"When I was preparing for this visit, I asked my colleagues about what needs to be done, what things are not moving forward so that I could tell the [Chinese] leader about these things. We did not find a single issue. Progress has been made across the board," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian president as saying. "The only issue that I would like to discuss with you today is speed," he added.
According to Lukashenko, Belarus is very interested in China as a powerful country. "And this is not only our interest, this is the interest of the entire planet, because lots of talented, hardworking people live here [in China]," Lukashenko noted.
Lukashenko is staying in China on a working visit on December 3-4.
