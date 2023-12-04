US-centric World Coming to End — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that "there is an economy that is close on the US’ heels, this is China, there are emerging economies with their demands for energy resources"
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov projects the end of the US-centric world and the beginning of the period of variety.
"The US-centric world is coming to end, and the period of variety is approaching, including in international economic relations," he told reporters.
"The United States is the largest economy, but not the only one, and the global economy is not limited to the US economy," Peskov noted. He stressed that "there is an economy that is close on the US’ heels, this is China, there are emerging economies with their demands for energy resources," adding that "the world is much more diverse than the US."
US assistant secretary of state for energy resources Geoffrey Pyatt told the Financial Times earlier that Washington is aiming to halve Russia’s oil and gas revenues by the end of this decade.
