Martyrs Number Rises to 178, Injuries 589 by Israeli Bombs: Gaza MoH
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Dec 2023 23:10
Israeli warplanes have committed several massacres in Gaza, as soon as the truce came to an end on Friday morning.
The number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip, since Friday morning, has risen to 178 people, while 589 others have been injured, most of which are women and children, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Al Mayadeen's photojournalist in the Gaza Strip captured the initial moments of an Israeli strike on a residential bloc, near the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital, to the north of Gaza City.
On his part, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, said that the occupation committed another massacre, just after the the humanitarian truce expired. Israeli warplanes targeted several residential areas throughout the Gaza Strip on Friday, deliberately endangering and killing hundreds of civilians.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of the Bahloul Petrol Station in Rafah, in the southern region of the Gaza Strip. Our correspondent also revealed that Israeli bombardment targeted a house in eastern Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring several others.
Among those martyred on Friday, are Anadolu Agency photographer, Montaser al-Sawwaf, and Al-Aqsa TV photographer, Abdullah Darwish. As a result, the number of journalist martyrs has risen to 72, in the Gaza Strip alone, since October 7.
Arab states disappoint
Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza urged Arab and Islamic countries today to introduce equipped mobile field hospitals to rescue the wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The government also urged the entry of hundreds of pieces of equipment and vehicles to assist the Palestinian Civil Defense in their efforts to retrieve the bodies of martyrs, which remain stuck under the rubble left behind by Israeli bombs.
"We call on UNRWA to resume work in the Gaza and North governorates," the office said, adding that the aid that entered Gaza during the ceasefire period does not exceed 1% of the population's needs.
Holding the Israeli occupation and the international community, especially Washington, fully responsible for the aggression, the government office stated that the sector requires the entry of a thousand trucks of aid and one million liters of fuel daily.
