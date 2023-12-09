Nine Operations in 24 Hours; Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon executed nine operations targeting the sites and barracks of the Israeli occupation "army" along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
On Friday, December 8, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, released multiple military statements detailing nine operations aimed at targeting the bases, sites, and deployment of the Israeli occupation army in both the eastern and western sectors along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Islamic Resistance reiterated in its statements that the targeting of Israeli sites is a show of support for the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and a demonstration of solidarity with their courageous resistance.
In the eastern sector, the resistance utilized suitable weaponry to target the "Miskaf-Am" outpost, along with successfully targeting the radar site located in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, as confirmed by the Islamic Resistance, emphasizing that it was a direct hit.
It also targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam outpost in the Kfar Shuba Hills, the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and the Al-Abad site, with appropriate weapons, and it was also a direct hit.
In the western sector, the resistance declared that it had aimed at the Islamic Resistance's Khirbet Ma’ar camp, the monk’s site, and the 'Metat' barracks, situated across the town of Rmeish in the southern part of the country. In a statement taking responsibility for the attack, the resistance confirmed that it had achieved a direct hit using appropriate weaponry.
The military media of the resistance has released footage showcasing the targeting of the Israeli occupation's 'Metat' barracks. The scenes depict the collapse of the barracks after a precision-guided missile strike, resulting in a subsequent fire.
In a statement released by the Islamic Resistance, it affirmed that the Ramya site was targeted with appropriate weaponry, resulting in a direct hit on the site and causing casualties, including fatalities and injuries among those inside.
The Islamic Resistance mourned three of its resistance fighters - Hassan Ali Daqduq, Ali Idris Salman, and Hussein Essam Taha - who were announced martyrs on the road to al-Quds.
On Thursday, December 7, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah carried out 13 military operations targeting Israeli occupation military sites and deployments along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders in both the eastern and western sectors.
At 7:00 AM, the Islamic Resistance targeted the al-Marj and "Ramim" ًWoodlands military sites.
At 11:00 AM, the Resistance targeted the "Ma'ayan Baruch" military site.
At 12:40 PM, the Resistance once again targeted the al-Marj site.
At 2:15 PM, the Resistance successfully targeted an Israeli forces' gathering in the vicinity of the "Mitat" barracks.
At 3:05 PM, the Resistance targeted the Bayyad Blida site.
At 3:30 PM, the Resistance targeted the Jal al-Alam site.
At 3:40 PM, the Resistance targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers at Khallet Warda as well as the Shtula Woodlands in the occupied village of Tarbikha, in addition to the al-Jardah site.
At 3:50 PM, the Resistance targeted the Zar'it barracks in the occupied village of Tarbikha.
At 8:20 PM, the Resistance targeted and killed Israeli occupation soldiers installing military surveillance devices on a crane at the al-Raheb site with guided missiles.
At 9:24 PM, the Resistance targeted the al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells.
