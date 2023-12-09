White House Interns Denounce Gaza Genocide, Demand Ceasefire in Letter
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Dec 2023 14:46
The letter accuses Biden of neglecting the "pleas of the American people."
A cohort of White House interns, in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urged the administration to push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The letter, supported by over 40 interns from the Fall 2023 term working across White House and executive offices, accuses Biden of neglecting the "pleas of the American people." The interns specifically mention the ongoing aggression on Gaza and describe it as a "genocide of the Palestinian people."
They demanded the administration to heed the voices of the American people and call for a permanent ceasefire. The letter reflects growing internal pressure on Biden regarding his stance on "Israel's" aggression and invasion, which has received backlash and threats of abandonment in his reelection.
“We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire,” the letter said. “We are not the decision makers of today, but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored.”
The writers remained anonymous and opted to sign by their presidential office, as in, Executive Office of the President, the Office of the Vice President, and the Domestic Policy Council, as well as their identities, like "Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Black, Asain, Latin, Arab..."
The letter to Biden also explained that the interns joined his administration with the belief in shared values and the potential for America, under his leadership, to stand for justice and peace. However, their words strongly suggest that they currently do not see him upholding these values.
Despite the administration expressing support for the humanitarian pause, the interns argue that anything less than a complete cessation of "Israel's" extensive killing of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip is inadequate. They are urging the Biden-Harris administration to call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, the release of all captives, detainees, and prisoners, including Palestinian political prisoners, and to endorse a diplomatic solution that would end the illegal occupation and Israeli apartheid in compliance with international law for a free Palestine.
Over 400 US officials sign letter against Biden's 'Israel' policy
Joe Biden has received hundreds of messages similar to the one written by the interns over the last month.
Most notably, a letter to President Biden was signed by more than 400 political appointees and employees from over 40 government departments expressing their disapproval of his blind support for "Israel" and its war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.
The letter urges Biden to push for a ceasefire and pressure "Israel" to allow humanitarian aid and is part of a larger campaign of dissatisfaction with Biden's support for the occupation.
Previously, an open letter was signed by over a thousand employees of the US Agency for International Development, in addition to three internal memos addressed to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, signed by numerous State Department employees.
The letter clarifies that the signatories are anonymous because of "concern for our personal safety and risk of potentially losing our jobs."
