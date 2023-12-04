Pan-African Journal: Special Edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Nov. 26, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 26, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the program in its entirety click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the mass demonstrations held in solidarity with Palestine on the African Indian Ocean French colony of Reunion; there have been additional prisoner exchanges in Palestine; what could happen after the four-day truce; and the Syria airport in Damascus was struck by the IAF.
In the second and third hours we continue our examination of the theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy sixty years ago.
