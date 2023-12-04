Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Nov. 25, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Nov 25, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of episode click on this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the call by the South African Foreign Minister for Israel to be officially declared an apartheid state; 39 Palestinian political prisoners have been released from Israeli prisons; there have been statements from the recently freed detainees to the press; and tens of thousands of people are reportedly heading back to northern Gaza.
In the second and third hours we review the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy sixty years ago and the critiques of the government-controlled investigations into his murder during the 1960s.
