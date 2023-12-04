Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Wed. Nov. 22, 2023
Listen to the Wed. Nov. 22, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the decision by the South African parliament to break diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Tel Aviv; the United States has bombed areas in Iraq purportedly in retaliation for attacks on Pentagon bases; a resistance movement in Gaza says two hostages have died due to the delay by the Israeli regime over several weeks; and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has successfully launched another satellite.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on recent developments in Palestine.
