Resistance Fighters Engage IOF in Close Quarters Combat in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Al-Qassam revealed that its fighters retreated safely to their bases after engaging the invading Israeli forces in close quarters combat.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, targeted 5 Israeli tanks and 5 armored personnel carriers using Al-Yassin 105 RPGs in the eastern axis of Gaza on Monday.
The Brigades confirmed that its fighters engaged Israeli soldiers in close-quarters combat in the Sheikh Radwan area and retreated safely to their bases afterward.
Simultaneously, Al-Qassam targeted Israeli military forces east of the Majin settlement with a salvo of rockets, and also fired "Rajom" short-range 114mm missiles at the "Nirim Kibbutz" settlement.
Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that its fighters were engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in northern and eastern Gaza noting that they were targeting Israeli military vehicles using Tandem RPGs.
Early on Monday morning, the Israeli Occupation Forces admitted that three soldiers were killed during confrontations with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.
The IOF spokesperson specified that the three soldiers were: a reserve officer from Brigade 55, the head of the intelligence reserves from Brigade 401, and a corporal from, adding that a fourth soldier from Brigade 401 sustained serious injuries during battles in the north.
The latest death toll of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, as recognized by the IOF, was 398. Along with today's toll, the number has increased to 401.
Al-Qassam brigades claim 8 Israeli soldiers killed on Sunday
Intense confrontations took place on Sunday between the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the Israeli invading forces along the Deir al-Balah axis in the central part of the Strip, as fighters continued to thwart Israeli plans to separate northern Gaza from its southern region, our correspondent reported.
Israeli tanks remain positioned on Salah al-Din Street, our correspondent added, emphasizing that there is no confirmed ground incursion in southern Gaza, despite reports from Israeli media suggesting otherwise.
Al-Qassam Brigades announced the killing of eight Israeli soldiers in an IED ambush targeting an Israeli infantry unit in northeastern Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.
Furthermore, the Brigades claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Tandem charge and shelling a gathering of Israeli soldiers with heavy mortars, also in northeastern Khan Younis. An Israeli tank and an armored personnel carrier were targeted in the same area with Al-Yassin 105 charges, where Israeli forces were attempting to advance.
