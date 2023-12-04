Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023
Listen to the Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/30 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the continuing violence in Palestine amid the extension of a temporary truce; Yemen resistance forces say the fate of captured commercial vessels is in the hands of the Palestinians; the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have stated they will launch an offensive against the RSF; and a regional court has given the go ahead for the construction of the East Africa Oil Pipeline.
In the second hour we examine the South African response to the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine.
Also, we analyze the prospects for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.
In addition, there is a report on the impact of war on women.
