Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Dec. 2, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Dec. 2, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Global Conference in Solidarity with Palestine which will take place in the Republic of South Africa; a leading Palestinian academic was killed in Gaza recently; the IDF has given more evacuation orders after the resumption of bombing; and resistance forces are saying there will be no more releases of captives until the hostility is ended.
In the second and third hours we will listen to a panel discussion on developments over the last few days in Palestine.
