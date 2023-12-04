Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023
Listen to the Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the release of videos by opposition forces in Palestine which challenge the corporate media narratives; the White House says there is no genocide taking place in Gaza; there are alternative assessments of the politico-military situation in Gaza and the West Bank; and in Gaza there are continuing massacres on a daily basis.
In the second hour we look at the Day of Mourning with a focus on the African-Indian alliance in the southeast region in a war against burgeoning imperialism during the early and mid-19th century.
No comments:
Post a Comment