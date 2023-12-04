Abayomi Azikiwe Featured on 1+1 with Host Youri Smouter Discussing the History and Contemporary Situation in Ethiopia
On this edition of 1+1 @Yourismouter I had the great honor to speak to someone been wanting to talk to for ages on any African country and a region in Africa and earlier tonight I had that chance to talk to the brilliant journalist, historian, and activist Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of and Publisher of the Pan-African News Wire. He also has brilliant informative articles on Black Agenda Report, Hood Communism, and if often a sought after guest at Press TV and Your World News.
Watch this interview at the following link: (2) 1+1 Ep228 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe on Ethiopian history & current affairs& the horn of Africa - YouTube
On the program tonight, Abayomi explained the history of Ethiopia under Emperor Haile Selassie and we look at his good legacy and bad legacy. What were the conditions that led to the rise of the far-left authoritarian government of the Derg and what were their good legacies and bad legacies that both them and Salassie that still impact Ethiopian affairs and the Horn of Africa. We'll learn how though he was a Pan Africanist, Selassie was actually quite cosy with the West who when he was ousted following a famine he failed to prepare adequately for and repression towards his own people who had legitimate grievances, the West made the famine worse by having an economic blockade on the Derg government and through that Abayomi explains a lot of of the falsehoods regarding Live Aid the historic Western rock n roll/music concert whose goal was to deliver aid and help with famine relief efforts.
Also examined what led to the conflict Ethiopia had with Eritrea, how Cold War politics and Western imperialism played a huge role in the still ongoing conflict Ethiopia has with the Tigrayan secessionist forces, and how even after the Cold War is done, the US and its allies still engage in divide and conquer and Abayomi explains how conflict with Somalia, and Western meddling in Somali and Eritrean affairs all is linked with Ethiopia and how the West sabotages efforts at peace and stability and now with the rise of China and Russia no longer socialism but capitalist how the West see these actors as threats and any positive influence they might have on African affairs, the West is trying to sabotage it.
One of my final questions to Abayomi was his challenge to the Western Left critics of China who view China as a rival capitalist/imperialist in African affairs, Abayomi rejects this and his response why will interest many as the Pivot to Asia/New Cold War with China, many anti-imperialist and peace activist fear could lead to a hot war.
All of this and more on this edition of 1+1, do enjoy, please leave comments or get in touch via my e-mail yourismouter@gmail or twitter or instagram. and for more on the topics addressed and my guest please visit the following links.
