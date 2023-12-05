Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. Dec. 5, 2023

Listen to the Tues. Dec. 5, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. 

To hear this podcast just click on this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)

The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on intensifying clashes in the Gaza Strip; many civilians have died this month in Palestine; IDF soldiers are advancing towards the southern areas of the strip; and at least 50 people have been killed due to an IDF bombing of a school. 

In the second and third hours we cover in details events in Palestine with a panel discussion.

