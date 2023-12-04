Monday, December 04, 2023

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Dec. 3, 2023

Listen to the Sun. Dec. 3, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. 

To hear the podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)

The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the resumption of the fighting in Gaza since the failure to extend the truce; solidarity efforts with Palestine continue in Europe and internationally; Somalia has welcomed the lifting of the arms ban; and Tanzania's hydroelectric system is being upgraded. 

In the second hour we look at the costs of the IDF war on Gaza. 

Finally, we continue our re-examination of some of the theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy sixty years ago.

