Russia to Do Everything Possible to Prosecute Crimes of Genocide – Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian foreign Ministry press service/TASS
© Russian foreign Ministry press service/TASS
MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Those who adhere to the Nazi ideology today will face responsibility, and Russia will do everything it can so that crimes of genocide do not go unpunished, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Those who adhere to the Nazi ideology these days will bear responsibility. Russia will do everything it can so that the crime of genocide - one of the most severe crimes against humanity - does not go unpunished," she said in the commentary, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.
The diplomat noted that the WWII Nazi crimes will be investigated as well.
"Russia works on the national level on criminal prosecution of genocide. We have to admit that there is enough of that work today as well. Courts in 17 regions of Russia have deemed crimes, committed by Nazi occupants and their collaborators against Soviet civilians and POWs during World War II genocide against peoples of the Soviet Union. Thus, on December 1, the Kaliningrad Regional Court deemed Nazi crimes, committed in East Prussia, genocide of the peoples of the USSR. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, similar court processes are being prepared in 11 more regions," she added.
