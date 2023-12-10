Russia’s Future Depends on Soldiers Involved in Special Military Operation — Putin
Russian President added that this is an obvious fact
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian troops at the front lines of the country’s special military operation are fighting for the future of their country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the ceremony awarding Gold Star medals to Heroes of the Russian Federation.
Journalist of Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV Channel Pavel Zarubin posted a fragment of Putin’s statement on his Telegram channel.
"Russia’s future depends in many ways on your combat activities. This is an obvious fact," Putin said.
