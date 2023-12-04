Russian Forces Deliver 27 Strikes with Precision Weapons, Drones in Past Week - Top Brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that all targets were hit
MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. In the past week, Russian forces carried out 27 group strikes at Ukrainian airfields, arsenals and army, units using high-precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Between November 25 and December 2, Russian forces delivered 27 group strikes at [Ukrainian] airfield infrastructure, arsenals, depots for artillery ammunition and weapons as well as fuel bases, using high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian army units were struck. All targets were hit," the ministry said.
Russian forces prevent Ukrainian groups from landing on Dnieper River’s left bank
Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to land on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson over the last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Kherson area, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to land groups on the islands and the left bank of the Dnieper River," the ministry said, adding that as a result of the Russian units’ actions, the enemy lost up to 450 servicemen and 62 units of equipment. In addition, the Russian forces destroyed two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and captured 14 Ukrainian servicemen.
The Russian forces also defeated units of the 35th, 36th and 37th Ukrainian brigades in near the Kherson Region’s Tyagyinka, Tokarevka and Sadovoye settlements.
Russian forces repel 17 Ukrainian attack in Donetsk area in past week
Russian forces repelled 17 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past week, with the enemy losing more than 1,680 troops there, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a weekly report.
"In the past week, Russian units repelled 17 enemy attacks in the [Donetsk] direction. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 1,680 troops, six tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 31 cars and 19 artillery guns," the report reads.
Russian forces hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in three DPR settlements in past week
Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment in Maryinka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Strikes were delivered on Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the localities of Maryinka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a report.
Russian forces improve positions along front line in Donetsk area
Russia’s battlegroup South has continued to improve its positions on the front line in the Donetsk area over the week, the settlement of Artyomovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been liberated, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Donetsk area, the southern battlegroup continued to improve its positions along the front line and liberated the DPR’s settlement of Artyomovskoye," the statement said.
Russian forces hit Ukrainian fuel depot, aircraft parking, six radar stations
The Russian armed forces have hit a fuel depot, six radar stations and an aircraft parking in the Poltava Region over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Russian aviation and missile and artillery troops over the week hit: fuel depot and an aircraft parking at the airfield Mirgorod in the Poltava Region, as well as six P-18 radar stations," the ministry said.
Russian forces improve positions, repel 18 Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area in past week
Russian forces improved positions near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region as they repelled 18 Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction, with the enemy losing more than 315 troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"In the Kupyansk direction, units of [Russia’s] Battlegroup West improved their positions at the forward edge near the locality of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and repelled 18 enemy attacks," the ministry said. "[Russian] aircraft and artillery delivered strikes on the manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 10th mountain assault, 57th motorized, 14th, 43rd, 53rd and 67th mechanized brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry added.
In the past week, the enemy lost more than 315 troops, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 15 cars and seven field artillery pieces.
Russian Air Defense Troops down eight Ukrainian planes, one helicopter over week
The Russian military downed eight Ukrainian planes, one helicopter and 188 frones over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Air defense means shot down eight Ukrainian aircraft and one helicopter during the week, including: five Mig-29 jets, two Su-27 jets, one Su-25 jet, as well as a Mi-8 helicopter. In addition, 41 HIMARS and Uragan rockets, three HARM missiles HARM, as well as 188 drones were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
According to it, since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, a total of 545 aircraft, 256 helicopters, 9,353 drones, 442 missile systems, 13,743 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,187 multiple rocket launchers, 7,215 field artillery and mortars, as well as 15,844 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.
