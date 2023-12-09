The Mystery of the Israeli Helicopters: Resistance Roundup – DAY 64
December 9, 2023
Unit 669 heliborne MEDEAVC. (Photo: Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho www.ngphoto.biz, via Wikimedia Commons)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
While the Israeli military continues to maintain that its losses in Gaza are minimal, military helicopters belonging to Rescue Unit 669 were conveying a different story.
Several videos emerged today of helicopters belonging to this unit leaving and returning to various areas in Gaza in large numbers.
It is unclear what particular hospitals served as the largest recipient of wounded Israeli soldiers, but the Sorouqa Hospital in Beersheba (Bir al Sabaa) has reported receiving many Israeli soldiers.
Those who arrived at this hospital, located at a relatively long distance from the Gaza battlefield, are usually badly wounded, as indicated by Israel’s own media.
The reason behind the unusually busy movement of the helicopters, however, had the answer in statements by Palestinian Resistance movements.
The Palestine Chronicle examined a large number of brief statements issued by all fighting Resistance groups in Gaza but also Lebanon.
This is what they have reported.
(Editor’s Note: The Palestine Chronicle did not edit the text below, which is presented in a chronological order, with older statements placed on top.
Al-Qassam: Fighting at All Fronts
“Al-Qassam Brigades target(ed) a Zionist Merkava tank in the eastern axis of the city of Khan Yunis with a Yassin-105 shell.
“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted enemy command rooms in the southern axis of Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.
“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy(ed) enemy forces’ gatherings infiltrating the axis north of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.
“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed Kibbutz Magen with a barrage of rockets.
“Two Israeli special forces fell into ambushes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and Al-Karama area in Gaza.
“Our fighters managed to eliminate the members of the two forces and withdraw from the place.
“Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces penetrating the axis north of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells.
“Since this morning, our fighters have been waging fierce battles from point blank range with the enemy forces invading west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
“Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces invading the northern axis of Khan Yunis city with heavy-caliber mortar shells.
“Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Magen settlement with a barrage of rockets.
“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the Re’im military base with a missile barrage.
“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in destroying a Zionist troop carrier with a Shuath explosive device, causing it to catch fire, in northern Khan Yunis.
“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target 4 Zionist military vehicles with Yassin-105 shells east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in blowing up a building in which a number of occupation soldiers were barricaded with four explosive devices, leaving them dead and wounded, east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank in the northern Khan Yunis axis with a Yassin-105 shell.
“After monitoring the position of occupation soldiers inside it, Al-Qassam fighters were able to booby-trap and blow up a school in which dozens of occupation soldiers were barricaded, leaving them dead or wounded east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”
Al-Quds Brigades: ‘Tandem’ at Work
“We bombarded enemy gatherings surrounding the cultural center in the advancement axis east of Khan Yunis with a number of mortar shells.
“We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with two Tandem shells, in which a number of soldiers were sheltering, and we achieved direct and confirmed hits on them in the Sheikh Radwan axis, west of Gaza.
“Our fighters were able to kill and wound a Zionist force holed up in a house east of Khan Yunis after clashing with them with appropriate weapons and targeting them with RPG shells.
“We bombarded enemy gatherings at Hill 83 Al-Kurd and Al-Jiyeh Street in the axis of advance northeast of Khan Yunis with 107mm rockets.
“We bombarded military gatherings around the cultural center, Al-Zillal Mosque, and Al-Farahin area in the axis of advance east of Khan Yunis with rockets and mortar shells.
“Our fighters succeeded in destroying a Zionist tank with a Thaqib explosive device, and targeted three tanks with tandem shells, in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza.
“We targeted with tandem and RPG shells two military vehicles in the Beit Hanoun axis of advance.
“Our fighters were able to target two military vehicles and a Zionist bulldozer with tandem shells in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza.
Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades: Fierce Clashes
“We are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces on the outskirts of Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza Strip.”
Mujahideen Brigades: Battles in Sheikh Radwan
“Our fighters in the Khan Yunis Brigade targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an anti-tank missile northeast of Khan Yunis in the Al-Qarara area and hit it directly, causing it to explode.
“As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, our fighters continue to engage in epic clashes with the Zionist enemy soldiers with various weapons in the axis of advancement east of Khan Yunis, and they have inflicted certain casualties among the ranks of the invading Zionist forces.
“As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, our fighters in the Gaza City Brigade engaged in fierce clashes with the invading Zionist enemy vehicles, soldiers, and forces advancing in the areas of Shejaiya and Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, using a variety of appropriate weapons. Our fighters confirm that they have achieved direct and confirmed hits against the ranks of the Zionist enemy forces and their invading vehicles.”
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: The War in Khan Yunis
“Our fighters targeted a tank and an armored personnel carrier with anti-tank shells, leading to their destruction on the (Sheikh Radwan-Clinic) axis, which resulted in a forced retreat of the occupation’s vehicles and prevented further advancement of its forces.
“Our fighters continue to engage in fierce combat on the Sheikh Radwan axis with all types of weapons.
“Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades bombard enemy forces gathering invading the northern axis of the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”
Hezbollah: Firing at All Fronts
“We targeted at 12:15 PM today a gathering of the occupation army’s soldiers around the Metulla site with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit.
“We targeted at 02:55 PM on Saturday, 9/12/2023, a gathering of the enemy’s soldiers around the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, and direct hits were achieved.
“We targeted at 02:55 PM on Saturday, 9/12/2023, the Al-Samaqah site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms. They also targeted the deployment of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with appropriate rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.
“We targeted the Baghdadi site at 3:30 PM on Saturday, 9/12/2023, with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
“We targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Assi site at 3:35 PM on Saturday, 9/12/2023, with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
“At 03:35 pm on Saturday 12/9/2023, we targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division in the Branit Barracks with missiles, achieving direct hits.
“We targeted the Naqoura naval site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
“At 04:50 pm on Saturday 12/9/2023, we targeted the Hamra site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
“We targeted the Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, and a direct hit was achieved.
“We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct casualties.”
