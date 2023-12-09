Israel, West Rushed to Assume Hamas Can be Destroyed: NYT
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: New York Times + Al Mayadeen
The NYT stresses that "Israel" has limited options, as the question of what exactly "Israel" can achieve remains open.
A report by The New York Times (NYT), on Saturday, December 9, shed light on "Israel's" tough spot between freeing its remaining captives in Gaza, killing Hamas' top leaders, or even providing evidence it can achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas without allegedly causing more civilian deaths.
In this situation, "Israel" is losing the match against Hamas since the movement can declare victory only by surviving to fight another day, contrary to Israeli claims of weakening its capabilities, while "Israel" is drowning in its losses.
Two months into the war, the question arises: What can "Israel" still achieve given the Zionist entity's deteriorating economy and international standing? Additionally, there is a growing backlash against the occupation, further highlighting the occupation's failure in the ongoing aggression against Gaza.
At the beginning of the war and the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, analysts believed that leaders in "Israel" and the West were quick to assume that "Israel" had the capabilities to achieve its goals of eliminating Hamas, but opinions shifted months into the war.
'Israel's' failed plans
Other than the numerous failed attempts by the Israeli occupation forces to advance in their ground invasion of Gaza, the occupation has not yet made any achievements since October 7 and has instead killed tens of thousands of civilians, which, in turn, would increase "Israel’s" isolation from countries in the Arab and developing worlds and further complicate its relationships with the United States and Europe.
A few weeks into the war, the Palestinian Resistance confronted an Israeli ground force conducting an infiltration attempt in Beit Hanoun and eastern al-Bureij in northern Gaza, a Palestinian Resistance source told Al Mayadeen.
The source indicated that the Israeli occupation soldiers were in a hit-and-run state and unable to maintain ground gains in incursion points in the north, northeast, and northwest of the al-Bureij camp. Consequently, the Israeli army intensified its shelling on the frontlines.
According to Israeli media, earlier last month, "from a practical standpoint, the Israeli army is losing," adding that "there are ongoing problems facing the [Israeli] forces in Gaza during the truce."
The Israeli channel Kan pointed out that the "reorganization of the Israeli military in Gaza is still under construction, and the rules are not yet entirely clear," noting that there won't be 12,000 Israeli soldiers left in Gaza, as the army will reduce this number.
Elsewhere, the Kan report added that "it is clear that Hamas will try to destroy what the Israeli army has done so far, and Israel has taken this into account and realized that there is a price for a truce."
Israeli military casualties
Israeli media outlets reported Saturday that the number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed since the beginning of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip has risen to 102.
This comes after the Israeli occupation military confirmed the death of five soldiers in Gaza, including four in Khan Younis, knowing that the fifth had been severely wounded on October 7, which brings the total number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to 425.
According to a Channel 13 correspondent, despite the brutal assault on the strip, the Palestinian Resistance is steadfastly confronting the incursions of the IOF, especially using anti-tank and anti-armor munitions against invading Israeli forces.
Israeli economy fails
Concerning the occupation's economy, since the beginning of the war on Gaza, the Zionist entity has witnessed a deeper crash in its economy.
Bloomberg recently reported that "Israel's" entry into the wartime economy has left businessmen struggling to sustain their economic activities. The news agency reported that Israeli companies are facing shortages across the board due to the deployment of about 300,000 people, or 8% of the workforce, for military service.
The collapse of budgetary spending due to the war has severely impacted entertainment companies, and mass evacuations from war-affected areas in northern and southern occupied Palestine have increased economic disruptions.
The report stated that 57,000 Israeli companies will close their doors this year, compared to 42,000 companies in 2022, due to the damage caused by rising rates, inflation, and months of political unrest resulting from judicial amendments and protests, according to a survey conducted by "Coface BDI" for the Israeli business daily The Marker.
Bloomberg also noted that the Israeli economy usually adds 4,500 companies annually, but the total will decrease by 20,000 this year.
