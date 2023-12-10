Ukrainian Army Loses Up to 200 Troops in Donetsk Area in 24 Hours
In the Donetsk area, the units of the South military group supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks by the enemy near the settlements of Belogorovka, Krasnoye and Shumy of the Donetsk People’s Republic
MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The units of the Russian armed forces’ South military group repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, with the enemy’s losses reaching up to 200 people in this area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"In the Donetsk area, the units of the South military group supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks by the enemy near the settlements of Belogorovka, Krasnoye and Shumy of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as attacked the troops of the 22nd,93rd mechanized and the 79th air assault brigade of the Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Marjinka, Kudryumovka, Andreyevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic", the ministry said, adding that the enemy’s losses reached up to 200 troops killed and wounded.
