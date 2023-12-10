West Ready to Cooperate with Anyone to Inflict Harm on Russia — Putin
Russian President said following the ceremony awarding Gold Star medals to Heroes of the Russian Federation
MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Western countries are ready to collaborate with anyone if it helps to inflict harm on Russia, President Vladimir Putin said following the ceremony awarding Gold Star medals to Heroes of the Russian Federation.
Journalist of Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV Channel Pavel Zarubin posted a fragment of Putin’s statement on his Telegram channel.
"They are ready for everything, ready to cooperate with anyone, just to inflict some harm on Russia," Putin said.
