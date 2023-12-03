Yemeni Armed Forces Hit 2 Israeli Cargo Ships in Bab al-Mandab Strait
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni Armed Forces have confirmed the launching of two successful attacks on Israeli-owned ships, the Number 9 and Unity Explorer, on Sunday morning.
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced targeting the Israeli-owned Unity Explorer and Number 9 vessels in Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, confirming direct hits on both.
In a statement, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that Yemen's military carried out two attacks on Sunday morning on Israeli-owned ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Saree said while the Yemeni Armed Forces hit the Unity Explorer with an anti-ship missile, the Number 9 vessel came under attack via a sea drone.
"The [operations] came after the refusal of the two ships to heed to the [warnings] from the Yemeni Naval Forces," Saree underlined.
Meanwhile, he confirmed that the attacks came "in implementation of the directives of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Baderdine al-Houthi (Ansar Allah's leader) ... and in response to the demands of our great Yemeni people and the calls of the free Arab and Islamic Ummahs to fully support the choices of the Palestinian people and their steadfast Resistance."
Moreover, the spokesperson for Yemen's military renewed the Yemeni Armed Forces' warning to all Israeli and Israeli-associated ships, saying that they are "legitimate targets", advising them not to cross in or out of the Red Sea as he had done in previous statements.
Earlier today, Saree announced that the YAF will resume their operations against the Israeli occupation after it renewed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning.
"We will resume targeting the Zionist occupation entity with painful and crushing strikes," Saree confirmed. The Yemeni Armed Forces have previously suspended their missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in occupied Palestine after the Resisatnce imposed a 7-day truce on the Israeli occupation.
In response to "Israel's" renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip, an anticipated statement and this morning's actions, which back it up, were imminent, given the nation's consistent commitment to supporting the Palestinian Resistance in the face of aggression.
Saree also addressed the US involvement in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, stating, "The [US] managed the war on Yemen, and [it is also] managing the current war on Gaza and Palestine."
He said the Yemeni Armed Forces are "engaged in a decisive battle against the Zionist and American enemy, and we will persist until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end."
"The Americans and Zionists will be acting in absolute idiocy if they choose to commit an aggression on Yemen," Saree stressed, confirming that the YAF will deliver a "strong and painful" response to such actions.
