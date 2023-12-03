Yemen Will Resume Operations Against 'Israel' in Support of Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni Armed Forces have reiterated their firm stance in support of Palestine and their readiness to face and respond to all the consequences of their supportive actions.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) will resume their operations against the Israeli occupation after it renewed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Sunday.
"We will resume targeting the Zionist occupation entity with painful and crushing strikes," Saree confirmed. The Yemeni Armed Forces have previously suspended their missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in occupied Palestine after the Resisatnce imposed a 7-day truce on the Israeli occupation. In response to "Israel's" renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip, an anticipated statement from Yemen was imminent, given the nation's consistent commitment to supporting the Palestinian Resistance in the face of aggression.
The spokesperson stressed that the Armed Forces "halted the navigation of the Zionist enemy's vessels" in the Red Sea "in support of the Palestinian people."
US leads war on Gaza
"The [US] managed the war on Yemen, and [it is also] managing the current war on Gaza and Palestine," Brigadier General Saree underlined.
He said that the Yemeni Armed Forces are "engaged in a decisive battle against the Zionist and American enemy, and we will persist until the aggression on Gaza comes to an end."
"The Americans and Zionists will be acting in absolute idiocy if they choose to commit an aggression on Yemen," Saree stressed, confirming that the YAF will deliver a "strong and painful" response to such actions.
Saudi-led coalition supports war on Gaza
Saree also pointed to the role that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had to play in the developments in Palestine.
"Those who aggress against the Yemeni people from the coalition of evil regimes and mercenary gangs are the ones who support and endorse the Zionist entity's brutal aggression on Gaza."
"The courageous Yemeni Armed Forces are ready and prepared for all options and possibilities to respond to any aggression by the Saudi-Emirati regimes."
It is worth noting that the Yemeni people have organized weekly mass protests, in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance. Importantly, the government in Sanaa and the Yemeni Armed Forces have responded to their people's call to action and to the instructions of Ansar Allah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.
Turning words into action, the YAF led a successful operation in the Red Sea, seizing an Israeli-owned cargo ship on November 19, 2023. The Yemeni Armed Forces have also launched multiple attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles at Israeli targets in occupied Palestine.
Earlier on Thursday, Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces are ready to escalate the scope of its operations against the Israeli occupation if it chooses to renew its aggression on the Gaza Strip.
