Yemeni Attack Drones a WMD Against Israel: Occupation Intel Officer
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli officers and experts have pointed out that according to what the YAF says, they are equipped with missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, and they cover a large area of "Israel."
According to a report on the Israeli Globes site, an Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) intelligence officer has warned of the danger of attack drones in procession by Ansar Allah in Yemen.
The officer detailed that Yemen possesses a large stock of missiles and drones and at least 100,000 fighters, in addition to a geographic advantage due to its location near the Red Sea.
Over the past few weeks, the Yemeni Armed Forces intensified their operations, focusing on Israeli commercial vessels near or vessels heading to Israeli ports near the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea on ships that either belong to Israeli companies or are en route to "Israel".
More shipping companies are refraining from sending ships through the Red Sea, despite the naval coalition established by the US to protect Israeli ships amid Yemen's attacks on Israeli ships in support of Gaza.
The officer also considered that the YAF harbors the finest ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned drones, which they have been using against the Israeli occupation.
He declared that they were besieging the Red Sea and causing severe harm to "Israel."
Another officer cited by the website explained that their biggest advantage is that they control most of the Red Sea coast in Yemen, just north of Bab al-Mandab, the strait that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, and through which about 14% of global maritime trade passes.
The officer also confirmed that Sanaa is obstructing the movement of ships using missiles, planes, and drones, and admitted that this has led to major shipping companies diverging to the Cape of Good Hope and these detours have caused an additional 10-14 days.
Shipping firms crossing the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea are overwhelming African ports as they struggle with red tape, congestion, and inadequate facilities, according to corporations and analysts.
Israeli officers and experts have pointed out that according to what the Yemeni Armed Forces says, they are equipped with missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, and they cover a large area of "Israel," and the Gulf of 'Eilat', about 300 km to the north which make them a sufficient threat to "Israel."
Tamir Hayman, the former head of the Israeli occupation's military intelligence division, formerly said that the Yemeni threat is a problem for "Israel's national security" and poses a very serious strategic threat to "Israel's maritime freedom," pointing out that Yemeni threats would impact Israelis in terms of higher living costs.
In a similar context, former Israeli occupation Navy Commander Eliezer Marom stressed in early December that the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement must not be underestimated, calling for them to be dealt with seriously,
