14th Pan African Lawyers Union Conference Kicks Off in Addis Ababa
On Oct 16, 2024
Addis Ababa, October 16, 2024 (FBC) – The 14th annual Conference of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) is currently taking place at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa.
Attendees include Ethiopia’s Minister of Justice, Gedion Timothewos, Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano, and representatives from various African Union member states.
During the conference, participants highlighted the ongoing improvements in Ethiopia’s justice system as a result of recent reforms. Tewdros Getachew, President of the Ethiopian Bar Association and the Union of African Bar Associations, acknowledged Ethiopia’s significant contributions to the establishment of PALU.
He emphasized that Ethiopia has long stood as a champion for the independence and unity of Africa, showcasing its commitment to justice for all citizens.
Kari Abdoul Bagui, President of the African Bar Associations, expressed gratitude to Ethiopia for hosting the conference. He noted that the event will focus on knowledge sharing, experience exchange, and panel discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration among legal professionals across the continent.
The Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) serves as the foremost continental platform for lawyers and legal associations throughout Africa.
