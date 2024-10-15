Ethiopian Airlines Launches Daily Flight to Port Sudan
ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines announced Tuesday the launch of a daily flight service to Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan.
This new route expands Ethiopian Airlines' network to 66 destinations across Africa, the airline said in a statement.
The statement said the new route will offer seamless travel options for passengers traveling between Ethiopia and Sudan, while also connecting travelers from its vast network to this significant Red Sea port city.
The airline noted the new flight will strengthen its commitment to enhancing connectivity across Africa and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism.
Strategically located along the Red Sea, Port Sudan serves as a vital hub for commerce and business in the region, offering a gateway to Sudan's rich cultural history and emerging economic opportunities. ■
